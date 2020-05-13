Transcript for Memo reportedly shows COVID-19 spreading in America’s heartland

And the patchwork of rules for businesses and schools affecting colleges and universities as well. California saying they'll be online in the fall. The university of Arizona, for example, has a different plan -- to take on testing for their students on their own. So how will this work? Tonight, Tom llamas getting a first look as we also learn of a government document reportedly showing spikes in cases in several parts of the country. Reporter: Tonight, 24 hours after America's top doctors warned about the dangers of reopening too quickly, evidence the coronavirus is spreading in the heartland. An internal administration document reportedly shows new cases spiking in Nashville and Des Moines. Central city, Kentucky, reporting a massive increase as of may 7th. And now Los Angeles county officials indicating stay at home orders may stay in place until August. We'll never be completely open until we have a cure. Reporter: Protesters rallying in Michigan today, in support of 77-year-old barber Carl Manke, who's kept his shop open in defiance of state orders. Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer saying these protests risk a resurgence of the virus in her state. They're not wearing masks, they are not staying six feet apart, and then they go back home into communities and the risk of perpetuating the spread of covid-19 is real. Reporter: And tonight, new reporting on those CDC documents that were supposed to provide guidance to communities and businesses on steps to reopen. The white house reportedly holding them back, saying they're too restrictive. CDC director Robert Redfield, asked when that guidance would be released. But we're reopening in Connecticut in five days. In ten days. When are we going to get this expertise from the federal government? I do anticipate these broader guidance, though, to be posted on the CDC website soon. Soon isn't terribly helpful. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Reporter: Harvard medical school saying they'll provide remote learning this fall. Just a day after Cal state university cancelled all in person classes for the fall. At the university of Arizona, in-class learning will take place this fall. Taking testing into its own hands to protect its students. ABC news getting a first look at how they plan to do it. At the heart of the project their research labs where they've created and now process their own diagnostic and antibody tests. If there's an outbreak, this is where you'll find out. The school's president, a cardiothoracic surgeon, telling me he's confident they can test track and treat their 60,000 plus faculty staff and students. Even reserving a dorm building to be an infirmary if needed. This may be the blueprint on how to reopen but have you thought what if it's the blueprint for a disaster? Every day. We have 104 days before we're scheduled to welcome people back to campus. Reporter: And some images of hope. The last covid patient to leave this Tennessee hospital after fighting the virus for more than 50 days. Back here on the campus of the university of Arizona, the president says he has a plan. He has about 100 days to figure out the details. He says students will wear masks and they will social distance. They have the hard part down, the testing. But the tough part is what happens off-campus. A bold but risky plan. Tom, thank you. And we're going to turn to

