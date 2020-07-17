Transcript for 3 men charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty

Now to new developments in the case of ahmaud arbery. All three men charged in the connection with his killing as he jogged through their Georgia neighborhood pleaded not guilty today. Pierre Thomas with the emotional testimony in court. Reporter: In dramatic courtroom testimony, ahmaud arbery's mother today pleading for one of the men charged with murdering her son to remain in jail pending trial. He did not allow my son to go home. Reporter: Arbery was fatally shot while jogging in February after two white men, Gregory and Travis Mcmichael, chased him down. Arbery's mother at the bond hearing saying she's still living in pain and fear. I fear running into either three of the men that murdered my son. Reporter: William Bryan, who tape second down shooting and allegedly tried to block arbery as he ran seeking bond. He wore a mask with George Floyd on it. Reporter: The judge's focus, health, knoll politics. All that we are asking, the lawyers and those that are in this courthouse do is comply with public health guidelines. Reporter: Today the mcmichaels did not argue for bond. Tom? Turning now to the

