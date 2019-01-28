Transcript for 2 men facing charges in road rage incident

highway. It shocked fellow drivers who witnessed it all. A man holding onto the front hood of this car, as the driver speeds up to 70 miles an hour. ABC's erielle reshef on the scene in court today. Reporter: Tonight, this alarming road rage confrontation on a busy Massachusetts turnpike ending with two men facing charges. I thought he was going to run over me. Reporter: Police say this white SUV reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour as 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski clings to the hood for nearly three miles. I told him to stop the car, stop the car and he wouldn't stop. Reporter: At times, the driver, 37-year-old mark Fitzgerald, appearing to hit the gas. Watch as this gun-wielding witness intervenes, ordering Fitzgerald out of the driver's seat. Authorities say the dangerous standoff started with a minor sideswipe before escalating. Kamrowski jumping on the front of the car. Fitzgerald taking off. Both men in court today. Kamrowski charged with disorderly conduct, Fitzgerald assault with a dangerous weapon. Both pleading not guilty. David, Fitzgerald's license has been revoked. The man who brandished his gun, he had a license to carry and is not being charged. David? Erielle, thank you.

