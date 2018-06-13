2 men killed when small plane crashes shortly after takeoff

More
The victims were reportedly headed to Massachusetts; the FAA and NTSB are investigating.
0:15 | 06/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 men killed when small plane crashes shortly after takeoff
The deadly small plane crash and Springfield Township New Jersey authorities say two men were killed when their plane crashed shortly after take off. The plane cutting across a field skating overall roadway there before ending up in the woods the victims were flying to Hyannis Massachusetts the FAA ME NTSB are investigating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55878841,"title":"2 men killed when small plane crashes shortly after takeoff","duration":"0:15","description":"The victims were reportedly headed to Massachusetts; the FAA and NTSB are investigating.","url":"/WNT/video/men-killed-small-plane-crashes-shortly-takeoff-55878841","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.