Mexico sees record levels of violence this year

More
By conservative estimates, there are 40,000 missing people in Mexico, while nine Americans were killed in deadly ambush in November.
2:37 | 12/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mexico sees record levels of violence this year

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:37","description":"By conservative estimates, there are 40,000 missing people in Mexico, while nine Americans were killed in deadly ambush in November. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67670423","title":"Mexico sees record levels of violence this year","url":"/WNT/video/mexico-sees-record-levels-violence-year-67670423"}