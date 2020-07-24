Transcript for Midair close encounter between fighter jet and passenger plane

Next, a close encounter between a U.S. Fighter jet and an Iranian passenger jet in the flies over Syria. Iran saying the passenger plane descended 14,000 feet in four minutes in order to avoid a collision, injuring some passengers. Martha Raddatz with the images and what the U.S. Military is saying tonight. Reporter: The videos show chaos during a frighteningly steep plunge on a civilian airliner. While not verified by ABC, Iranian state television says these videos show the moments after Iranian pilots descended 14,000 feet in just four minutes. The pilot says they were trying to avoid colliding with a fighter yet, also shown on Iranian TV. The U.S. Military confirming the American f-15 fighter flew half a mile after the Iranian pilots failed to respond to radio calls. The only thing the U.S. Pilots were looking to do is to make sure that this wasn't an airplane that was going to threaten the U.S. Troops on the ground. Reporter: Once the f-15 verified the airliner as civilian, a military official said it departed safely. But the Iranian pilot went into that steep dive all the same. They probably looked out, saw a fighter and said, oh, my gosh, we've got to get low and get out of here. Reporter: The plane did land safely in Beirut, but there were numerous injuries because the descent was so sudden. The Iranians claiming the U.S. Is making illegal moves. News tonight in the showdown

