Transcript for Military dad and unit learns cheerleading routine for daughter

Finally tonight here, America strong. Proof there is no limit to a father's love for his daughter. Here's something we've been cheering for all day. Sergeant first class Robert Lang from Iowa, with 9-year-old daughter Makela. Sergeant Lang has been overseas for seven months now. He's missed so many family milestones. Including Makela's cheer team qualifying for nationals. And look at this. All the dads gathering to cheer on the team with their own routine. Those dads bringing down the house. And then, Makela is called to the front. For those that might not know, little Makela's dad is deployed, so, he could not be here today. So, we wanted you to feel special, and all of those dads are now your dad. Reporter: Each of those dads lining up, handing Makela a small American flag and each of them handing her a flower. Amid the tears, one more surprise. They begin to point to the video screen. Hey, Makela, I'm sorry I can't be there with you, but I can't wait to get home and see you. Reporter: Sergeant Lange and his unit had rehearsed the act, and there they were, from the Middle East. The cartwheels and the lifts. Everyone watching back in Iowa, and mom Madison wiping away Makela's tears. And tonight, that little cheerleader sending us a message about what it was like to see her dad. Felt amazing! But at first, I was bawling my eyes out, and then, I figured, oh, wait, that's cheer music, and I looked up at the screen and my dad was doing cartwheels. Reporter: The dad doing cartwheels halfway around the world for the daughter he can't wait to come home to. Sergeant Lange come home safe. You and your daughter are definitely America strong. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

