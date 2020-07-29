Transcript for Minneapolis police identify man from violent George Floyd protests

Now, to Minneapolis tonight. Authorities say they are now searching for a man that they allege was seen in a viral video smashes windows and inciting violence after the death of George Floyd. They say he is a white supreme cyst who wanted to fuel racial unrest. Here's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, authorities in Minneapolis say they have finally identified the man they claim incited days of violent protests there after George Floyd was killed. Dubbed "The umbrella man" on social media, he was captured in this viral video breaking windows at this autozone, dressed in black, holding an umbrella. In a court filing this week, police identifying him as a white supremacist. Brad Svenson recorded the may 27th incident. It was strange, because he was just casually walking through this war-like space. Reporter: According to court documents, the man also spray painted the words "Free expletive for everyone zone" on the business's doors. Not long after, looting and fires began in the area, police say. An officer telling the court, until "Umbrella man," the protests had been relatively peaceful. This individual's sole aim was to incite violence. After a tip, investigators zeroing in on the 32-year-old, police say also a known member of a whites-only motorcyle gang. And David, investigators are working to obtain the man's cell phone location data. At this point, charges have not yet been filed. David? Alex Perez with us tonight. Alex, thank you.

