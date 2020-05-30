Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in deadly arrest

More
The complaint against Derek Chauvin said he had his knee on George Floyd's neck for 2 minutes and 53 seconds while the unarmed, handcuffed man was unresponsive.
5:44 | 05/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in deadly arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:44","description":"The complaint against Derek Chauvin said he had his knee on George Floyd's neck for 2 minutes and 53 seconds while the unarmed, handcuffed man was unresponsive.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70962088","title":"Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in deadly arrest","url":"/WNT/video/minneapolis-police-officer-charged-deadly-arrest-70962088"}