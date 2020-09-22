Transcript for Mitt Romney supports election-year Senate vote on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

now to the major headline tonight, the battle for the supreme court and what we learned about two more key Republican senators. President trump set to name his pick to replace justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and tonight, senate Republicans now signaling that they have the votes. Here's our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Republicans all but certain to confirm president trump's eventual nominee to the supreme court. Well, I'm more than hopeful. I think it's going to happen. Reporter: Mitt Romney, the last potential holdout, today saying he supports holding a vote. What I intend to do is to proceed with the consideration process and if a nominee reaches the floor, then I will vote based upon the qualifications of that nominee. Reporter: And Cory Gardner, despite a tough re-election fight in Colorado, signaling he's onboard, too. Amy coney barret is at the top of the president's list, and he met in-person with her yesterday, describing it as "A very good conversation." She's a devout catholic, backed by religious conservatives and anti-abortion activists. Also high on the list, cuban-american judge Barbara Lagoa. Choosing her could help the president win over Latino voters, especially in the key battleground state of Florida. Trump membership meet with her there later this week. In 2016, Republicans refused to even consider president Obama's pick to fill justice Antonin Scalia's seat, saying it was too close to the election, eight months away. Senator Lindsey graham add man they would do the same in 2020. If an opening comes in the last year of president trump's term and the primary process has started, we'll wait until the next election. And I've got a pretty good chance of being the judiciary -- You're on the record. Yeah, hold the tape. Reporter: But Republicans say this time is different, because now they control both the white house and the senate. And graham, now the chairman of the judiciary committee -- We've got the votes to confirm the judge before the election. Reporter: Just 42 days away. Critics say it's blatant hypocrisy. Today, reporters pressing Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell. Do you understand why many Americans view this as a double standard? I can only repeat that we have an obligation under the constitution should we choose to take advantage of it to fill the vacancy and I assure you, that's very likely to happen. Reporter: One republic senator, Susan Collins who says they should follow the same 2016 precedent, says firmly she will vote no if the senate moves to confirm before the election. If leader Mcconnell presses forward, the Republican majority will have stolen two supreme court seats four years apart, using completely contra districtry rationale. Mary, Republicans signaling there they have the votes. Democrats signaling now moving forward that they're going to make this clear to the American people that among other things, Obamacare, coverage for pre-existing conditions could be on the line here, because the supreme court is set to take this up right after the election? Reporter: Well, David, with very little power here, Democrats are now going to focus on the issues at stake. Like the affordable care act and protections for people with pre-existing conditions. With the court now set to hear just one week after the election, a case that could invalidate the law. David? And Mary, news coming in tonight on Cindy McCain, a big move coming from her? Reporter: Well, we saw Cindy McCain, the wife of late Republican senator John McCain, praise Joe Biden during the democratic convention and she is going to make it official. She is expected to formally endorse Joe Biden. Mary, thank you. Now to the flash flooding, the warnings up as we're on the

