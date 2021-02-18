Mixed messages from White House on COVID-19 timeline

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested a sense of normalcy could return in the fall, while President Joe Biden said Christmas on Tuesday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tried to clarify Wednesday.
2:52 | 02/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mixed messages from White House on COVID-19 timeline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested a sense of normalcy could return in the fall, while President Joe Biden said Christmas on Tuesday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tried to clarify Wednesday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75956350","title":"Mixed messages from White House on COVID-19 timeline ","url":"/WNT/video/mixed-messages-white-house-covid-19-timeline-75956350"}