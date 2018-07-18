MLB pitcher facing questions after old racist tweets surface

The Milwaukee Brewers player, who called the comments "inexcusable," has been ordered to undergo sensitivity training.
0:19 | 07/18/18

Transcript for MLB pitcher facing questions after old racist tweets surface
A Major League all stars facing questions over offensive tweets he sent as a teenager. Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Peter ordered to undergo sensitivity training by Major League Baseball after the racist. And homophobic tweets are resurface during his all star game appearance last night. Peter says he was quote can mature and called the comments quote inexcusable.

