The moment Aretha Franklin stepped in for Pavarotti

More
When doctors said Luciano Pavarotti could not sing because of a sore throat, the Queen of Soul performed "Nessun Dorma."
2:07 | 08/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The moment Aretha Franklin stepped in for Pavarotti
Finally tonight, we learned Aretha Franklin's fun yal and a public viewing will be held in Detroit at the end of the month. Tonight, the story of what performance she said yes to moments before she was on stage. Reporter: The grammy awards had just begun. It was 1998, and there was a peormance, when suddenly, the call comes. Unfortunately, tonight his doctors have advised him to give that sore throat a rest. Reporter: But a friend of his had been asked, would she step in for pav rawty. She has agreed to snep in for his friendjiano at a moment's notice. Ladies and gentlemen, Aretha Franklin. Reporter: It turns out Aretha Franklin backstage asked, can I listen to his psonal tape? She said, I can do this. ?????? a song pavaratti was famous for, now being performed live by the queen of soul. ?????? one of the most memorable performances of her 50-year career. In just a few years ago, she would perform that song again when pope Francis came to the U.S. ?????? and as she finished the song, watch. A little boy so moved by Aretha Franklin he walks onto the stage. ?????? and you see that boy say to her, I love you, and then a hug. We will neverorget that moment. Thank you for watching here on a Friday night and all week long. We'll see you Monday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57249992,"title":"The moment Aretha Franklin stepped in for Pavarotti","duration":"2:07","description":"When doctors said Luciano Pavarotti could not sing because of a sore throat, the Queen of Soul performed \"Nessun Dorma.\"","url":"/WNT/video/moment-aretha-franklin-stepped-pavarotti-57249992","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.