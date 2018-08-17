Transcript for The moment Aretha Franklin stepped in for Pavarotti

Finally tonight, we learned Aretha Franklin's fun yal and a public viewing will be held in Detroit at the end of the month. Tonight, the story of what performance she said yes to moments before she was on stage. Reporter: The grammy awards had just begun. It was 1998, and there was a peormance, when suddenly, the call comes. Unfortunately, tonight his doctors have advised him to give that sore throat a rest. Reporter: But a friend of his had been asked, would she step in for pav rawty. She has agreed to snep in for his friendjiano at a moment's notice. Ladies and gentlemen, Aretha Franklin. Reporter: It turns out Aretha Franklin backstage asked, can I listen to his psonal tape? She said, I can do this. ?????? a song pavaratti was famous for, now being performed live by the queen of soul. ?????? one of the most memorable performances of her 50-year career. In just a few years ago, she would perform that song again when pope Francis came to the U.S. ?????? and as she finished the song, watch. A little boy so moved by Aretha Franklin he walks onto the stage. ?????? and you see that boy say to her, I love you, and then a hug. We will neverorget that moment. Thank you for watching here on a Friday night and all week long. We'll see you Monday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.