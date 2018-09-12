Transcript for Monster winter storm hits the Southeast

And we begin with the deadly winter storm paralyzing the south. States of emergency declared in Virginia and North Carolina. Drivers facing near-whiteout conditions on the highways. Look at the car skidding off the road. Ice and snow knocking out power in the Carolinas. More than 4,000 flights delayed or cancelled. Hundreds already cancelled for tomorrow. Remember, Charlotte is a major hub for American airlines. And 17 million still under winter weather alerts. Treacherous travel is a concern through Monday morning. Here's rob Marciano in north Carolina. Reporter: Tonight, a major winter storm slamming parts of the south not used to this much snow. Drivers stranded. Major highways shut down. This semi truck stuck along I-85 in Durham. A bulldozer trying to dig it out. Virginia and North Carolina both under states of emergency. North Carolina is in the cold, icy grip of a mammoth winter storm. The state highway patrol has responded to more than 500 crashes just since midnight. Reporter: Snow, sleet, and ppery roadways. Definitely not great out here. You can see a pretty solid, well-packed layer of ice. Reporter: In Virginia, semis crawling along the interstate. This man using skis to get by in lynchburg. Outside of Charlotte, a downed tree leading to at least one fatality. Across the region, fallen trees blocking roads, helping cause more than 375,000 people to lose power across 5 states. I mean, how often in north Carolina do you got to get this thing out? Never. This is the first time. Reporter: The snow so deep in downtown Greensboro, where they got a foot of snow, this four-wheel drive Kubota plow, getting stuck. The field operator, Monroe, calling in for backup. This is a heavy, wet, sleety snow. You got four-wheel plows like that getting stuck. This storm also wreaking havoc at the airports. Crews struggling to clear runways and de-ice planes in the major hub of Charlotte. More than 900 flights cancelled across the region. And the snow still falling in Virginia. Let's get to rob, in north Carolina, with the forecast. Hey, rob. Reporter: Here in Greensboro, the snow has changed to sleet and now freezing rain. We got a foot of snow, now the freezing rain. This car now encased in ice. That's what we'll be dealing with for the next 12 to 24 hours. The heaviest snow in Virginia, and still some heavy rain. Winter storm warning still posted, including Charlotte, Raleigh, Roanoke, which saw significant snow. And temperatures hovering around the freezing mark. Tomorrow morning, rush hour, it will be very slick. Already schools and some government offices closed. Look at some of these numbers. 20 inches in some of the mountainous areas. Roanoke, 13 inches. Raleigh, seven inches of snow, the largest December snowfall they've seen in 60 years. Tom? Rob, thank you. We turn to politics now.

