Mother of 2 missing children held in Hawaii jail

More
Lori Vallow, 46, was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and non-support of her children.
1:40 | 02/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother of 2 missing children held in Hawaii jail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"Lori Vallow, 46, was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and non-support of her children. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69153084","title":"Mother of 2 missing children held in Hawaii jail ","url":"/WNT/video/mother-missing-children-held-hawaii-jail-69153084"}