Transcript for 7 mothers speak out on shared pain, common goal

redtails. Rachel, thank you. And tonight here, the powerful and moving voices in the fight. Seven mothers who tonight speak together for the first time with our Deborah Roberts. Reporter: Tonight, seven women, seven mothers, raising their voices, joining the fight. The tears that we have all shared as mothers will be the tears that will break America. Reporter: Forever connected in grief, they are speaking out after losing their own children violently, many at the hands of police. What do you say to each other when you see each other? There's nothing you can really tell a person that's going though this type of pain to make to make them feel better. Reporter: Wanda cooper-jones, the mother of ahmaud arbery, sharing her pain with Tamika palmer on her daughter breonna Taylor's birthday. It was nice to get the message and just to know that somebody feels the way that I feel. Reporter: Four months ago today, police raided Taylor's apartment, shooting her eight times as she slept. Ahmaud and breonna, joining the said list of names on the lips of protesters across the country demanding change. Michelle Kinney had conversations with her son, Antoine rose, about being a black man in America. Police shot him during a traffic shot two years ago. He was 17. His teacher later sharing this poem he wrote. I see mothers bury their sons. I want my mom to never feel that pain. I understand people believe I'm just a statistic. I say to them I'm different. I am confused and afraid. You had never seen that poem before. That poem ended up being reality. All the way. I'm no longer trying to save the life of my son, but if I can save the life of another mother's child, I'm going to do it every day of the week. Reporter: Such remarkable strength and resilience. These moms say they're sharing their stories with the hope the rest of us won't be content to sit silently, hoping this moment will spark a real movement for change. Thanks, deb. Much more tonight on "Nightline"

