Transcript for Multistate manhunt intensifies for suspected UConn killer

And back here at home tonight, there is a desperate manhunt under way for a college senior suspected in two murders. Police releasing new images. Erielle reshef is in Pennsylvania. Reporter: Tonight, the urgent multistate manhunt intensifying for suspected killer Peter mandfredonia. The FBI and local law enforcement combing Monroe county, Pennsylvania, after the university of Connecticut senior was last spotted walking near train tracks in east strousburg. Police now say he got to those tracks by taking an Uber to a nearby Walmart. A 2012 Hyundai Santa fe stolen from the area. Peter has struggled with mental health issues over the past several years. Reporter: The 23-year-old a fugitive since Friday when police say he brutally assaulted two men in Willington, Connecticut, killing 62-year-old Ted Demers. Sunday morning, Manfredonia allegedly breaking into a home in Willington, stealing food, firearms, and a truck. And nearby authorities discovering the suspect's childhood acquaintance Nick eisle dead. I heard a loud bang. I heard a girl scream. And then I heard two people kind of arguing. Reporter: Manfredonia allegedly abducting an unidentified person from that home. The victim later found unharmed in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border. Peter, I want you to know we're continuing our investigation. Reporter: Police say if you see the suspect, do not approach him and call 911 immediately. David? Erielle, thank you. We turn next to Diane sawyer

