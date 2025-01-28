Mysterious drones in New Jersey were authorized by FAA: White House

After weeks of drone sightings in New Jersey, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday they were authorized by the FAA "for research and various other reasons."

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live