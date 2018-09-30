Now Playing: Mysterious car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Now Playing: FBI interviews Kavanaugh's Yale classmate

Now Playing: Trump defends Kavanaugh, slams Democrats

Now Playing: Mystery car explosion in Allentown, PA

Now Playing: 13-year-old boy bitten by shark off southern California coast

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Rosa set to hit the Baja Peninsula

Now Playing: Military dad surprises son at school pep rally

Now Playing: Teen deemed ineligible for football due to homelessness back on the field

Now Playing: Teen hospitalized after shark attack near San Diego, California

Now Playing: Police release interrogation tapes of husband charged in wife's death

Now Playing: Prince's half-sister determined to find who gave him counterfeit pills: Part 6

Now Playing: Following the trail of the deadly fentanyl drug to China: Part 5

Now Playing: Alarming outbreak of drug overdoses overwhelms Tennessee town: Part 4

Now Playing: How criminals are able to make deadly counterfeit pills: Part 3

Now Playing: Prince suddenly dies at Paisley Park from fentanyl overdose: Part 2

Now Playing: Audio detailing the night Prince nearly died from overdose on plane: Part 1

Now Playing: Media mogul Ted Turner, 79, reveals battle with Lewy body dementia

Now Playing: Pilot safely ejects after F-35B fighter jet crashes in South Carolina