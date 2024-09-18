NASA’s ‘Hidden Figures’ receive Congressional Gold Medals

Black female mathematicians, aeronautical engineers and human computers who worked for NASA during the 20th-century space race were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal on Capitol Hill.

September 18, 2024

