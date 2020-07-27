Transcript for National security adviser has COVID but White House assures ‘no risk of exposure’

And this evening, the coronavirus is now reaching deeper into the president's inner circle. National security adviser Robert o'brien testing positive. When was he last with the president? We have reporting on that. And this evening, what the president said late today about some states reopening. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: As the president prepared to fly to North Carolina to highlight his administration's work on developing a covid-19 vaccine, he first had to deal with more bad news in the west wing. National security adviser Robert o'brien just became the most high-ranking official to test positive. I haven't seen him lately. I heard he -- he tested. Yeah. I have not seen him. I'm calling him later. When did he first test positive? When did he test positive? I don't know. I don't know. Reporter: White house officials won't say when the president last met with o'brien, although he was last seen at the white house on Thursday. The press secretary recently said they're together often. You have ambassador o'brien, who sees him in person twice a day. Reporter: Economics adviser Larry kudlow suggested o'brien may have caught the virus from his daughter, who tested positive before he did. O'brien was in France earlier this month, seen not wearing a mask as he met with his European counterparts. In North Carolina today, the president did wear a mask, just the second time he has done so in public, as he visited a vaccine production facility. A second vaccine is likely to enter phase three in a matter of days. Reporter: But the president also seemed to contradict health experts who say much of the country is dealing with an alarming spike in new infections, largely because states reopened too quickly. Today, the president suggested some states are not opening quickly enough. I really do believe a lot of the governors should be opening up states that they're not opening, and we will see what happens with them. So, let's get right to Jon Karl, live in Washington tonight. And Jon, the white house now saying the national security adviser is experiencing mild symptoms of covid-19? Reporter: They say mild symptoms, that he is self-isolating, working from a secure facility outside the white house. The list of people close to the president who have now tested positive include his personal valet, his son's girlfriend, the vice president's press secretary and now, of course, the national security adviser. David? All right, our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl. Thank you, Jon.

