Navy dad flies 17 hours to surprise son at high school graduation.

David Randy Castillo had no idea his father had flown 17 hours from his post in the South China Sea just to witness him graduate from Brackenridge High School.

June 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live