Transcript for Navy SEAL accused of war crimes

Now to an elite Navy S.E.A.L. Who has pleaded not guilty to war crimes. He says the evidence is coming from disgruntled S.E.A.L. Team members under his command. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman tonight. Reporter: He'd been decorated with a chest full of medals, but today Navy S.E.A.L. Platoon leader Eddie Gallagher wore shackles. Gallagher was a medic and a sniper, savoring lives and claiming them, as well, in the line of duty. In his arraignment today he pleaded not guilty to allegations including plunging his personal hunting knife into this teenage ISIS combatant, in the neck and body. According to Navy prosecutors, the teenager in this video was brought to Gallagher for medical treatment. The alleged ISIS fighter tells this Iraqi reporter his father berated him for joining ISIS. Gallagher was arrested in September. His wife telling Fox News, his country turned against a hero. 15 weeks in jail at the brig at Miramar. This is unfathomable. Reporter: He's accused of attempted mud for firing at Iraqi civilians. What makes this most unique is that most of the evidence comes from the S.E.A.L. Team he commanded. He calls them disgruntled. He faces a military jury in February. No apology tonight from a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.