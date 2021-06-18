24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Negotiations on $3.5 trillion spending proposal kick off

Republicans say they want no part of the proposal, while some Democrats say it is the key to President Joe Biden&rsquo;s agenda.

