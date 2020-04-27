-
Now Playing: Multiple states in the US ease ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions
-
Now Playing: Mayor of Oklahoma answers questions about reopening
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on eco products for every day
-
Now Playing: Atlanta business owners express mixed feelings about Georgia reopening
-
Now Playing: President signs stimulus bill
-
Now Playing: How General Mills is working to keep our nation fed during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: How long will the economic downturn last?
-
Now Playing: Friends team up to bring free food to New Yorkers
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers line up to vote to pass new relief bill
-
Now Playing: Publix to purchase produce from local farmers, donate to Feeding America
-
Now Playing: Millions struggling to put food on the table
-
Now Playing: Businesses adapting to pandemic restrictions
-
Now Playing: Restaurants get creative to keep doors open, feed health care workers
-
Now Playing: Small businesses left in lurch while bigger companies get bulk of relief cash
-
Now Playing: How Spanx is supporting female-run small businesses during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Pauli's famous lobster rolls
-
Now Playing: Price of oil goes negative for the first time
-
Now Playing: Outbreaks reported at meat plants in 7 states
-
Now Playing: Retailers, department stores take big hit due to coronavirus