Transcript for Newborn helps dad propose

Finally tonight, one Massachusetts couple is celebrating two milestone moments. They went into the hospital to have a baby, and they left now planning a wedding. Reporter: Jonathan mastalerz and his girlfriend, Chelsey, were expecting their first child, but at 32 weeks, Chelsey went to a regular check-up and got some difficult news. They did an ultrasound and found the amniotic fluid was low. Reporter: Her pregnancy suddenly became high risk and Chelsey was admitted to the hospital. I was very scared. At 32 weeks he's still really little. It was overwhelming and scary. Reporter: After a month in the hospital, maverick William was born early. Hi. Hi. Reporter: At 36 weeks, a preemie weighing 6 lbs, 7 ounces. Then two days later, Jonathan gave Chelsey another surprise. I went over to the nurses station and I'm like, "Hey, guys, if you don't mind I need some help with a proposal. Reporter: Jonathan enlisted the help of the nurses at UMass medical center and also their new bundle of joy, baby maverick. Written on his onesie, me and daddy were talking. We think we should all have the same last name. And on the other side -- mommy, will you marry daddy? Chelsey completely taken by surprise as she wipes away a tear. Oh! Reporter: Jonathan getting down on one knee to pop the question. Oh, my god! Yes. Yes? That's a yes? I was shocked. There was a lot of emotions going through. It just made the month in the hospital worth every minute of it. Reporter: Mom now leaving the hospital with her firstborn who just might also double as a ring bearer. Who can say no to a baby? Thanks so much for watching. I'm linsey Davis. David Muir will be back here on Monday. Have a great evening. Good night.

