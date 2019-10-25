Transcript for Newly formed Tropical Storm Olga takes aim at Gulf Coast

Are also monitoring at newly formed tropical storm old now taking aim at the Gulf Coast combining with the system that will that affect the midwest and the northeast to. So let's get right to senior meteorologist rob Marciano also live in California said of course rob first the fires what are we looking at this weekend. While the winds come down somebody is he still gusty hot dry we have another set up for wind coming right behind this what. Got to get to receiving doused a product critical fire danger conditions from maturity here just. To Southern California but here comes the next one high pressure build in a tight pressure grating could be really bad for northern California is especially. Well we've got red flag warnings already up and fire weather watch is already up front tomorrow right through at least Monday. Golf was active as you match tropical storm although a later this time here going to be sucked up into that frontal system but heavier rain and wind with just beginning tonight tomorrow. New Orleans Memphis up through global Cincinnati we got flood watches posted a heavier rain working its way. In the northeast on Sunday that is rain that we would love to have here in Southern California. David just about the whole country challenge this weekend rob Marciano our thanks to you and flooding.

