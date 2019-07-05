Transcript for Newly released body-cam video shows police officer shooting 14-year-old

tonight, in the meantime, to the controversial body cam video just released. On it, a police officer shooting a 14-year-old boy. You can see the police officer shouting "Show me your hands, drop it," then firing less than a second after the warning. Police say the boy was armed with a bb gun. He was playing with others in that yard. There is now an internal investigation tonight. And here's ABC's Steve osunsami with the images from Oklahoma City. Hey, they're back there. Reporter: The family of the teenager about to be wounded in this newly released video says this is an example of police misconduct. Hey, police department, come on out. Reporter: The Oklahoma City police department tells it differently, saying that sergeant Kyle holcumb is sensing potential danger and is about to defend himself. On the other side of this fence is 14-year-old Lorenzo Clerkley Jr. And his friends, playing with bb guns at an abandoned house on March 10th. You hear the officer say he thinks they're firing a cap gun and not a real one. Viner 33, I think it's a cap gun, but they are shooting something off. Reporter: From a distance, he now appears to see a gun, and then yells to the teenager. Show me your hands, drop it. Drop the gun. Reporter: We timed it. The eighth grader had a sixth of a second to react and was hit twice. You're okay. Reporter: Police tonight are sharing this photo of the bb gun they recovered, saying it looked real. The boy's family says he didn't have a gun on him when he was shot. Steve with us live tonight. We know the boy is recovering, but there is an internal investigation tonight? Reporter: David, this investigation is continuing, but authorities point out that their officer has not been charged by prosecutors and as such, is already back on the job. Meanwhile, this teenager is healing from two bullet wounds. David? Steve osunsami, thank you. Now, to the newest fight between the president and some

