News research shows importance of wearing mask properly

More
ABC News teams up with engineers at Florida Atlantic University to investigate where particles can escape and demonstrate that masks with a metal-strip nose seal release far fewer particles.
0:23 | 09/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for News research shows importance of wearing mask properly

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"ABC News teams up with engineers at Florida Atlantic University to investigate where particles can escape and demonstrate that masks with a metal-strip nose seal release far fewer particles. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73031461","title":"News research shows importance of wearing mask properly","url":"/WNT/video/news-research-shows-importance-wearing-mask-properly-73031461"}