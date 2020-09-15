-
Now Playing: 'Certified young person' Paul Rudd's hilarious mask message to millennials
-
Now Playing: Trump official apologizes, US nears 200,000 COVID-19 deaths
-
Now Playing: Will kids be able to go trick-or-treating safely?
-
Now Playing: The truth about temperature checks and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: How face mask fit and placement impact effectiveness
-
Now Playing: Trump rally prompts $3,000 fine
-
Now Playing: These brothers each lost over 100 pounds to honor their late mother
-
Now Playing: Trump staffer accuses CDC scientists of ‘sedition’ on social media
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19 in your area
-
Now Playing: Are temperature checks effective in detecting COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Total US coronavirus cases trends downward amid pressure for a vaccine
-
Now Playing: New hope in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, September 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: 9/11 first responder advocate: ‘I’m tired of seeing my friends suffer’
-
Now Playing: Navajo Nation’s road to recovery
-
Now Playing: New evidence shows young children can transmit COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Could we experience another pandemic in our lifetime?
-
Now Playing: Texas judge is critical of governor’s pandemic response
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 affects the brain