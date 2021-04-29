Transcript for NFL draft begins in Cleveland with fans in attendance

to be fully vaccinated. Tonight, the NFL draft is about to begin in Cleveland, and this year, fans will be in attendance. Jacksonville picks first, expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. 50,000 fans are expected. Roger Goodell, who has been fully vaccinated. Hopes to give his traditional hugs and he's looking forward to seeing the fans. The thing we missed the most from the 2020 season, whether it was the draft or our entire season and the postseason, super bowl, were fans. We just -- we all felt the lack of energy without the fans. Night one of the NFL draft airs tonight at 8:00 eastern right here on ABC.

