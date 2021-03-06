NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program

In an exclusive ABC News interview, attorney Christopher Seeger speaks out amid criticism of his response to allegations of racial bias in the compensation program. He apologizes to Black players.
2:50 | 06/03/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program

