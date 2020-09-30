NFL postpones its first game for COVID-19 reasons after 3 players test positive

At least three players and five staff members on the Tennessee Titans have tested positive, prompting the league to postpone Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
0:11 | 09/30/20

