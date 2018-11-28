Transcript for NFL team signs player days after arrest for alleged domestic abuse

This evening, the NFL is facing new outrage. The Washington Redskins under fire after immediately signing a player just days after he was arrested for domestic abuse. In court, in fact, just days ago. His other team releasing him. Well, tonight, Yo you'll hear the call to 911, the team that then dumped him after the call. Another team, though, tonight, picking him up already. Here's David Kerley. Republican just days after appearing in an Orange jail jumpsuit, accused again of domestic violence, tonight, the Washington Redskins are offering to put Reuben foster in a burgundy and gold NFL uniform. The young linebacker, who has faced game suspensions and a weapons charge, was released by the 49ers after this weekend's latest incident. Your ex-boyfriend did what? Took my phone and broke it and slapped me in my face. Reporter: Claiming foster is a controversial move for the Redskins, as police and the NFL investigate, he can't play for now. There's no guarantees he's ever going to play here. He's got a lot of work to do, personally, with the team, with the NFL, with himself, before he even thinks about playing football again. Reporter: The NFL has been plagued by bad behavior of some of its players. We recognize that domestic vie lens and sexual assault exist everywhere. Reporter: The commissioner pledging in 2014 to make those players more accountable. Foster met with players and had a physical today, but he will not be putting on a uniform until the commissioner lifts a ban on him playing. David? David Kerley with us tonight. David, thank you.

