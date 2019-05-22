Transcript for NJ police officer facing manslaughter charge for deadly shooting of driver

Next tonight, a police officer is now facing a manslaughter charge for the deadly shooting of a driver in Newark. The officer firing repeatedly as that driver tried to race away. Killing the driver, wounding a passenger. And here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: The wild chase captured on this newly released body cam ended with a fatal shooting, and has the officer behind bars. It happened after a January traffic stop. The 26-year-old officer jumping out of his car several times as the vehicle sped away. Firing at the car while it's still moving. I think I shot him. I seen a gun. Relax, relax. He pointed a gun at me. He pointed the gun right at me. Reporter: The driver, Gregory griffin, a father of four, was shot in the head and died. Investigators say they found a gun in the car, but tonight, the officer is behind bars, indicted on six counts, including manslaughter. He showed a reckless disregard for human life by shooting into a moving vehicle. Reporter: Tonight, the police union says they're confident he'll be acquitted. He had only been with the new York police for a year and a half. If convicted on all counts, David, he could face life in prison.

