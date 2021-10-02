-
Now Playing: Reflecting on Kobe Bryant’s legacy a year after his death
-
Now Playing: Texas students open free grocery store right inside their school
-
Now Playing: Major ice storm, brutal cold across 26 states
-
Now Playing: 5 people shot at health clinic outside Minneapolis
-
Now Playing: Texas lawyer exclaims 'I'm not a cat' as he struggles to remove Zoom filter
-
Now Playing: Senators vote on whether a former president can still face impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Trump attorney Bruce Castor Jr. presents defense
-
Now Playing: The home emergency kit that’s approved by Oprah
-
Now Playing: How Biden is working to reverse Trump’s immigration policies
-
Now Playing: Remembering Supremes legend Mary Wilson
-
Now Playing: What’s the real risk of COVID-19 in the classroom?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial begins
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial begins today
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows beautiful winter scenes in New York
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain
-
Now Playing: Three goats trot through a deep snowy trench
-
Now Playing: 10% of US population has received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Poll: Majority of Americans think Trump should be impeached
-
Now Playing: DHS issues new warning after counterfeit medical masks enter hospital supplies