Nursing home resident watches daughter’s wedding from window

Dorothy Roberts’ daughter, Robyn, asked the Isabella Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in New York City for permission to hold the ceremony in the courtyard so her mother could be a part of it.
1:09 | 10/21/20

