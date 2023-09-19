NYC Day care operator and tenant facing federal narcotics charges

Prosecutors allege a kilogram of fentanyl was stored on top of children's play mats at the day care where a 1-year-old died, and three other children were hospitalized from exposure to the drug.

September 19, 2023

