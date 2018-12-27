Transcript for NYPD officer fights off attackers

Dramatic video seen by millions a new York city police officer fighting off. Five men. In a chaotic subway confrontation he never ever pulls his gun in the chaos tonight telling our Zhu Benitez what was going to was marked. You're watching an NYPD officer doing everything he can not to draw his weapon. Nearly five million watching this on line. Officer Sayed Ali says a woman in the subway told him these men were harassing her when he approached he says they became aggressive. Instead of pulling his gun at officer only 61 man as he gets closer at one point one of the men falls onto the tracks that survived. Life is precious. And go and took that weapon is not necessarily the first thing that we should be thinking about the officer had no like someone was recording. What was going through your mind just a safety safety was number one for myself and then when I saw that guy tripped over politically tone try to grab so you were thinking about their city. Why had to tighten this life. And Tom tonight three of the men have been arrested they're facing several charges that officer Ali says he's just glad it ended with nobody getting her. Tom GO beans has for us tonight GO thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.