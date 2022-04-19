Ex-officer charged in shooting of 12-year-old boy

Edsaul Mendoza, a former Philadelphia cop, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting of 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio in March.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live