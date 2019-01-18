Transcript for Ex-officer who killed black teen gets 81 months in prison

There's news coming in from Chicago tonight. Jason Van Dyke was just sentenced moments ago after his conviction for the shooting death of laquan McDonald. There was emotional testimony from witnesses. Sentenced to seven years in prison. Reporter: Tonight Jason Van Dyke learning his fate. The former Chicago police officer convicted in October of killing 17-year-old laquan McDonald, shooting the teen 16 times as he appears to be walking away. The entire incident captured on police dashcam, sparked months long protests. Van Dyke was responding to a call of someone breaking into cars back in 2014. McDonald had a three-inch knife in his hand. During the trial Van Dyke rebuked prosecutors allegations of racism, testifying he believed McDonald was lunging at him with the knife. I was yelling at him drop the knife. I yelled I don't know how many times. Reporter: Laquan McDonald's uncle delivering a message to the former cop in the voice of his dead nephew. Van dykes wife also taking the stand, pleading for leniency. There was no malice, no hatred on that night. It was simply a man doing his job. Reporter: Van Dyke, the final person to speak before the judge's decision. The last thing I wanted to do was to shoot laquan McDonald. David, Van Dyke could face up to 96 years behind bars. The judge sentencing him to 81 months. Less than seven years. The judge has a lot of discretion. So many in this city have been waiting years for this decision. David. Alex Perez tonight. Thank you. There is no reporting after

