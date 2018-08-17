Officer in Phoenix critically injured during traffic stop

The suspect, who has not been identified, is in critical condition, according to authorities
0:15 | 08/17/18

A police officer in Phoenix was critically injured when he was shot and what the chief called an ambush the officer on the force just a year attempting a traffic stop when the suspect opened fire. The suspect who has not been identified in custody also in critical the officer upgraded tonight to stable.

