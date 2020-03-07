Transcript for 3 officers out after disturbing photo simulating chokehold on Elijah McClain

Next four police officers from Aurora, Colorado are off of the force after photos emerged showing three of them re-enacting the neck hold that led to the death of Elijah Mcclain. Reporter: Tonight, Aurora's chief of police says the officers seen in this photo, simulating a choke hold used on Elijah Mcclain, dont deserve to wear the badge. Its reprehensible and that's why they no longer work here. Reporter: Officers Erica marrerro Kyle Dittrich were fired and Jaron Jones resigned after posing for these photos in October, two months after the 23-year old massage therapist and violinist was confronted by police. I have a right to stop you because you're being suspicious. Reporter: Police say Mcclain tried to grab an officer's gun. They used a carotid chokehold to subdue him, as he pleaded for his life. I can't breathe. Reporter: Mcclain was given a heavy sedative and died three days after a 911 caller reported a man in a ski mask. Mcclain's family says he wore it because a blood condition made him feel cold. One of the officers that night, Jason Rosenblatt, received this picture in a text message. He replied "Haha," and was also fired. There is absolutely nothing funny about this. The idea that one resigned because he got caught in a photo? That's shameful in a next level sort of way. They stood by and let this happen. Clayton joins us live from the spot where police confronted there is still the important investigation into the death of Elijah Mcclain. Reporter: That is right, Tom. The Colorado attorney general is now investigating the officers who were initially cleared last summer. The FBI and the department of justice say they are looking into the case for possible civil rights violations. Thank you. Next, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey

