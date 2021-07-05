4 officers involved in death of George Floyd face federal charges

More
Former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane could face up to a maximum sentence of life in prison
3:08 | 05/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 officers involved in death of George Floyd face federal charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:08","description":"Former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane could face up to a maximum sentence of life in prison","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77562488","title":"4 officers involved in death of George Floyd face federal charges","url":"/WNT/video/officers-involved-death-george-floyd-face-federal-charges-77562488"}