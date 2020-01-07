Transcript for Officers in riot gear crack down on “CHOP,” Seattle’s occupied protest zone

We move onto the police crackdown in Seattle. Officers today clearing out the C.H.O.P. Zone, arresting dozens of protesters occupying the area for weeks. And in New York City, officers moving in on demonstrating call to defund the police. Here's ABC's Jen nee Norman. Oh, my god! Reporter: Tonight, officers in riot gear swarming Seattle's occupied protest zone. Disperse southbound on 12th avenue or you will be arrested. Reporter: Clashing with protesters as they cleared out tents, arresting more than 30 people. More than three weeks after protesters seized the six-block area. Police reclaiming their precinct in the area that saw crime skyrocket by more than 500% and two phones fatally shot. Protesters blocking police from responding to at least one of those deadly incidents. Our job is to support peaceful demonstrations, but what has happened here on these streets is lawless and it's brutal and bottom line, it is simply unacceptable. Reporter: Across the country, police in New York City moving in on demonstrators calling to defund the police, captured in this dailymail.com video. Those protesters camped out by city hall for more than a week. Hours earlier, the city's council voting to slash the NYPD's budget by $1 billion. I wanted us to go deeper. I wanted us to take larger headcount reductions. I wanted a true hiring freeze. This is the beginning. Reporter: But the shootings in the city up by 40% from this time last year. The NYPD ghigser warning, this is not the answer. The city council bowed to mob rule. And let's mark the date on the calendar and how long it's going to be before we're having a conversation about new yorkers crying out for more police. Reporter: And Tom, you can still see this whole encampment behind me where protesters continue to gather. Many have actually taken off after reaching their primary goal of seeing the NYPD's budget cut by $1 billion. Tom? Thank you, janai. In Virginia, the governor

