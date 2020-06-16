Officials adjust plans amid new coronavirus hospitalizations

More
The FDA has issued a new warning regarding hydroxychloroquine as Miami and other cities slam the brakes on reopening after an alarming surge in cases.
2:46 | 06/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials adjust plans amid new coronavirus hospitalizations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:46","description":"The FDA has issued a new warning regarding hydroxychloroquine as Miami and other cities slam the brakes on reopening after an alarming surge in cases. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71265006","title":"Officials adjust plans amid new coronavirus hospitalizations","url":"/WNT/video/officials-adjust-plans-amid-coronavirus-hospitalizations-71265006"}