Officials changing school schedules to protect against mosquito virus

More
From New England to Michigan, areas are being sprayed to protect residents from a rare mosquito-borne virus that’s killed nine and sickened at least 21 in 7 states.
1:34 | 09/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials changing school schedules to protect against mosquito virus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"From New England to Michigan, areas are being sprayed to protect residents from a rare mosquito-borne virus that’s killed nine and sickened at least 21 in 7 states.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65914014","title":"Officials changing school schedules to protect against mosquito virus","url":"/WNT/video/officials-changing-school-schedules-protect-mosquito-virus-65914014"}