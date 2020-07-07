-
Now Playing: Mass gatherings in June reshaped fight with coronavirus
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 is ‘not as mild as people believe’: Epidemiologist
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases grow in young people
-
Now Playing: Tips for healthy posture while working from home
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Savannah mayor on Georgia case surge
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: July 6, 2020
-
Now Playing: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after long battle with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: How does the US stop the growing number of COVID-19 cases?
-
Now Playing: Young Americans contribute to rise in cases
-
Now Playing: International response to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Mayor of Myrtle Beach responds to surges in cases
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rise across the country
-
Now Playing: Spain stops some 200,000 people from leaving Catalonia
-
Now Playing: CDC director gave latest recommendation on who should get tested for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: How to safely celebrate the holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: A doctor’s mission to help Latino’s ravaged by COVID-19