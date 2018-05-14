Officials monitoring air quality after Hawaii eruption

More
ABC News' Marci Gonzalez visits Leilani Estates, the neighborhood hit hardest by Kilauea.
1:21 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials monitoring air quality after Hawaii eruption

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55166138,"title":"Officials monitoring air quality after Hawaii eruption","duration":"1:21","description":"ABC News' Marci Gonzalez visits Leilani Estates, the neighborhood hit hardest by Kilauea.","url":"/WNT/video/officials-monitoring-air-quality-hawaii-eruption-55166138","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.