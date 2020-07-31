Officials trap 1st ‘murder hornet’

The Asian Giant Hornet, an invasive bee species with a venomous sting, was trapped earlier this month by Washington state officials.
0:13 | 07/31/20

Transcript for Officials trap 1st ‘murder hornet’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

