Officials worry Super Bowl watch parties could spike COVID-19 cases

With coronavirus deaths reaching over 463,000 and vaccination facilities closed over the weekend due to harsh winter weather, health officials fear a surge may happen after Super Bowl watch parties.
3:13 | 02/08/21

